CITY FACILITIES & BUSINESSES CLOSED DUE TO COVID-19

Several city facilities as well as private organizations are closing to the public until further notice as a precautionary measure because of COVID-19.

The following facilities are closed at his time :

Boys and Girls Club of Siouxland

Community Action Agency of Siouxland…call 712-274-1610

Cone Park

Head Start & Early Head Start programs

ibp Ice Center

Launchpad Children’s Museum

Long Lines Family Recreation Center

Orpheum Theater

Sioux City Art Center

Sioux City Public Library…all facilities

Sioux City Public Museum & Sgt. Floyd River Museum & Welcome Center

Tyson Events Center