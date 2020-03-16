CITY FACILITIES & BUSINESSES CLOSED DUE TO COVID-19

Several city facilities as well as private organizations are closing to the public until further notice as a precautionary measure because of COVID-19.
The following facilities are closed at his time :
Boys and Girls Club of Siouxland
Community Action Agency of Siouxland…call 712-274-1610
Cone Park
Head Start & Early Head Start programs
ibp Ice Center
Launchpad Children’s Museum
Long Lines Family Recreation Center
Orpheum Theater
Sioux City Art Center
Sioux City Public Library…all facilities
Sioux City Public Museum & Sgt. Floyd River Museum & Welcome Center
Tyson Events Center