ABU BEKR SHRINE CIRCUS POSTPONED TO JULY 31ST-AUGUST 2ND

The 70th Annual Abu Bekr Shrine Circus will be delayed a few months before coming to Sioux City because of COVID-19.

Shrine spokesman David Krogh says the circus is being re-scheduled from April 1st through the 5th to July 29th though August 2nd at the Tyson Events Center;

It will be the 28th year Abu Bekr Shriners are partnered with George Cardin Circus International to perform in the Tyson Events Center for Siouxland families.

Krogh says all pre-purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates:

Krogh also reminds circus goers to purchase their tickets directly from the Tyson Events Center website or box office and to beware of secondary re-seller sites.