WRIGHT OFFICIALLY NOMINATED FOR GOP DISTRICT 2 WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISOR

WOODBURY COUNTY REPUBLICANS HAVE OFFICIALLY NOMINATED JUSTIN WRIGHT TO BE THEIR CANDIDATE FOR THE DISTRICT TWO BOARD OF SUPERVISORS SEAT.

WRIGHT, WHO TEACHES AT NORTH HIGH SCHOOL, ANNOUNCED HIS CANDIDACY BACK ON MARCH 2ND IN AN INTERVIEW ON KSCJ.

HE WILL RUN AGAINST DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE TIM KACENA IN A SPECIAL ELECTION TO BE HELD ON TUESDAY, APRIL 14TH.

THE WINNER WILL SERVE THE REMAINING TWO YEARS OF FORMER SUPERVISOR JEREMY TAYLOR’S TERM.

TAYLOR RESIGNED HIS SEAT AFTER HIS VOTER REGISTRATION WAS VACATED BECAUSE IT WAS RULED THAT HE NO LONGER HAD HIS PRIMARY RESIDENCE IN THE DISTRICT.