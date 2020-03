Both the Sioux City Community School District and Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools have cancelled school effective immediately based on Governor Reynolds recommendation.

There will be no school starting Monday, March 16th, and facilities will be closed for a period of at least four weeks.

The public school buildings will be open from 8:00-10:00 am on Monday if anyone wants to come in and collect personal belongings.

No school, activities or athletics will be convened in the foreseeable future.