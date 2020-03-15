REYNOLDS RECOMMENDS CLOSING IOWA SCHOOLS FOR FOUR WEEKS

Governor Kim Reynolds is recommending that Iowa schools close for four weeks.

Reynolds says corona virus is apparently spreading across Iowa with four new cases Sunday bringing the state’s total to 22.

Reynolds is making this recommendation in consultation with the Iowa Department of Public Health and based on CDC guidelines.

The governor realizes child care will be of concern to those parents with young children in school:

The governor will hold a press conference later Monday.

Updated 9:20pm 3/15/20

Reynolds is making this recommendation in consultation with the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) and based on CDC guidelines.

Earlier today, IDPH was notified of four additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, for a total of 22 positive cases.

According to IDPH, two cases are related to international travel.

The individuals are residents of Allamakee County, one is a middle-age adult between 41-60 years; the other is a child, age 0-18 years.

The third case is a middle-age Johnson County resident with no identified travel-related risk or exposure to a known COVID-19 case, and is considered the second case of community spread in Iowa.

The fourth individual resides in Polk County and is a middle-age adult and indicates a third case of community spread.

One of today’s new cases was the first Iowa test conducted by a national lab.

With testing options now expanding, Iowa expects the numbers of positive cases to increase.

The governor will hold a press conference Monday.

Reynolds also signed a Proclamation of Disaster Emergency continuing the proclamation signed on March 9, allowing retailers that sell liquor, beer, wine, carbonated beverages, and other beverages with an Iowa beverage container deposit to stop accepting empty cans and bottles for the duration of this disaster emergency.

On Sunday evening, the CDC updated its mass gathering guidance to postpone for the next 8 weeks any events with 50 or more people.

The goal is to reduce introduction of the virus into new communities and to slow the spread of infection in communities already affected by the virus.

This recommendation is not intended to supersede the advice of local public health officials.