REYNOLDS ASKS FOR CALM AS IOWANS HOARD TOILET PAPER & DISINFECTANT SUPPLIES

AREA RESIDENTS FOUND EMPTY SHELVES IN MOST STORES OVER THE WEEKEND WHEN IT CAME TO SHOPPING FOR TOILET PAPER, AND TYPES OF DISINFECTANT SUPPLIES.

AT LEAST TWO PHYSICAL ALTERCATIONS WERE REPORTED IN SIOUX CITY STORES INVOLVING PEOPLE ARGUING OVER THOSE ITEMS.

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS SAYS PEOPLE NEED TO CALM DOWN:

EVERYBODY HAS ACCESS.

STORES HAVE BEEN LIMITING CUSTOMER PURCHASES TO JUST ONE PACKAGE OF TOILET PAPER BECAUSE OF SOME TRYING TO HOARD SUPPLIES AND EVEN RESELL THEM AT HIGHER PRICES.

REYNOLDS SAYS THE STATE IS WORKING WITH RETAIL CHAINS TO INSURE THERE ARE PLENTY OF SUPPLIES FOR THOSE WHO NEED THEM:

WORKING TOGETHER.

REYNOLDS PLANNED TO MEET WITH STATE LEGISLATIVE LEADERS ON SUNDAY TO DISCUSS ISSUES RELATED TO COVID-19, AND THE EFFECT IT WOULD HAVE ON THE REMAINDER OF THE 2020 LEGISLATIVE SESSION.