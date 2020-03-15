IOWA LEGISLATURE TO SUSPEND SESSION FOR AT LEAST 30 DAYS

The Iowa House and Senate announced Sunday afternoon that the legislative session will be suspended for a minimum of 30 days following the announcement of community spread of COVID-19 in Iowa.

The decision was made in consultation with the Department of Public Health and Governor’s Office based on recommendations from the Center for Disease Control related to mass gatherings to protect vulnerable populations.

The House and Senate will convene on Monday at regular scheduled time to consider resolutions regarding continuity of government to ensure delivery of essential services to Iowans.

Previously scheduled subcommittee and committee meetings have been cancelled.

Standing committees will be on-call as needed.

The Capitol building will open on Monday at 11:00 am, with entrances open on the south and west sides.

Prior to entering the Capitol, staff members and the public will be required to undergo a health screening administered by the Department of Public Health that includes filling out a health questionnaire and temperature reading.

All scheduled events, tours, and receptions at the Capitol are cancelled until further notice.

Members of the public over the age of 60 or with underlying health conditions are encouraged to avoid the Capitol.