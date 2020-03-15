FIRE DAMAGES HOME ON SIOUX CITY’S NORTHSIDE

Fire caused extensive damage to a home on Sioux City’s north side Sunday morning.

Sioux City Fire Rescue found smoke and flames coming from the home located at 4801 Country Club Blvd when they arrived shortly after 7:15am Sunday.

The couple residing in the home escaped without injury.

Officials say most of the fire damage was contained to the double garage under the second floor of the home.

The house was red tagged because of smoke damage inside the living quarters.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Photos by George Lindblade