NORFOLK MAN ARRESTED AFTER 120 MPH PURSUIT IN EASTERN NEBRASKA

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Norfolk man and rescued a woman following a pair of pursuits Saturday in eastern Nebraska.

The first pursuit began shortly before 2pm Saturday when a trooper attempted a traffic stop on a speeding Chevy Camaro near West Point on Highway 275.

The vehicle fled at speeds of more than 110 miles per hour and as the vehicle approached West Point, the trooper discontinued the pursuit as caution for public safety.

Just over an hour later, troopers in Omaha located the vehicle in that city, when it sped off again.

The second pursuit reached speeds of 120 miles per hour.

That chase ended near Fremont when troopers deployed spike strips to the slow the vehicle and another trooper performed a tactical vehicle intervention to bring the car to a stop.

39-year-old Eric Wilson of Norfolk was taken into custody.

Troopers discovered an adult female passenger was being held in the vehicle against her will.

Wilson, is being held in the Douglas County Jail for willful reckless driving, felony flight to avoid arrest, false imprisonment, an active warrant from Madison County, and several traffic violations.

Additional charges are pending.