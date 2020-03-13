WESTERN IOWA TECH TO END J-1 FOREIGN STUDENT INTERN PROGRAM

Western Iowa Tech says it is ending its J-1 Visitor program.

That’s the foreign exchange student internship program at the school with students from Chile and Brazil who came to the college last summer on what’s called a J-1 visa program through the U.S. State Department:

A statement from the college says given the global outbreak of COVID-19, they have been advised to cancel student international travel programs and suggest students currently enrolled in exchange programs return to their home country.

The college has evaluated the risks and believes suspending the program is an appropriate proactive measure that will protect the health and safety of the students.

The college is working with the students to arrange transportation and flights to their home countries.