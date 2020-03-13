SIOUX CITY PUBLIC & CATHOLIC SCHOOLS TO REMAIN OPEN

Sioux City Public Schools and Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools are remaining open and continuing classes at this time.

All public school staff, students, and families who have traveled or are planning to travel are urged to register their travel plans no later than Friday, March 27th.

Upon the return from travel, they should notify their child’s school for re-entry.

Trips planned by staff and students to destinations that are now affected areas are being postponed or canceled.

Starting Monday, March 16th, school field trips will be suspended for the foreseeable future.

Also starting Monday, only District personnel, members of the Community Provider Network, and students will be permitted to enter public school premises.

Parents will have restricted building access with the exception of normal pick-up and drop-off routines.

The Beyond the Bell before and after school programs will continue until further notice.

At this time, school facilities will no longer be available for community use.

Any non-District event scheduled to be hosted on school grounds will be canceled or moved.