SIOUX CITY DEPARTMENTS ANNOUNCE COVID-19 PROCEDURAL CHANGES

The City of Sioux City is closely monitoring the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and working to ensure safe environments for employees and residents. City staff will continue to deliver services and residents and businesses are strongly encouraged to use online services as much as possible.

Procedures are in place for added daily cleaning and disinfecting efforts in all city facilities, including highly touched areas such as door handles, counters, buses, computers, etc. along with additional hand sanitizing stations.

While cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Iowa, as of 3:00 p.m. on March 13, 2020 Siouxland District Health reports that there are no confirmed cases in Woodbury County.

The following list provides the latest on city facilities and services. Unless otherwise noted, facilities remain open during their regular hours.

Airport: American Airlines shared an update available on www.flysux.com and the airport Facebook page regarding adjusted flight schedules, cleaning procedures, etc. Daily cleaning of commonly touched surfaces continues.

Art Center: the Hands On! Gallery is closed until further notice.

Convention Center: Faces of Siouxland Multicultural Fair postponed to May 3, CEF of Siouxland event, Jehovas Witnesses Convention and Women’s Night Out cancelled.

Customer Service: City Hall will remain open, however, residents are encouraged to pay utility bills and parking tickets online or by phone at 279-6132 option 1.

Housing: Face-to-face meetings should be arranged with staff by appointment only and use the online application at https://www.waitlistcheck.com/application/form.php?ID2400-IA018

Human Rights: Face-to-face meetings should be arranged by appointment only until March 27.

Parks & Recreation: The ibp Ice Center will be closed for all programming and rentals March 8-13. The 10th Annual Curling Classic will proceed as scheduled.

The Long Lines Family Rec Center will be closed March 13-20 for court rentals and climbing wall reservations. Recreational programming is suspended for Long Lines and will be potentially made up at a later date.

Public Libraries: programming will be suspended beginning Monday, March 16, games and puppets have been removed, limiting groups in the meeting rooms and extending renewals and overdue fines. A book repository is available outside of each library location for returns.

Public Museum/Sgt. Floyd River Museum & Welcome Center: The Big Dig! Fossil dig box is temporarily closed, History at High Noon and the Siouxland Street Project meeting is postponed to a date to be determined.

Transit: buses remain on schedule with added cleaning of seats and highly touched surfaces.

Tyson Events Center & Orpheum Theatre: Staff are working, in conjunction with the respective event partners, to reschedule all events between March 13 through March 31. Patrons are encouraged to retain their tickets and visit www.tysoncenter.com or www.orpheumlive.com as well as the venue social media accounts for real-time updates on events. As of right now the PrimeBank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center will remain open.

The City continues to partner with the Siouxland District Health Department and follow the guidance provided by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) to reduce the impact of COVID-19 in Sioux City.

A public hotline is available for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1.