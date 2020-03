REYNOLDS SAYS IOWA CONTINUES EFFORTS TO MITIGATE CORONA VIRUS

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS SAYS IOWA HAS YET TO SEE WIDESPREAD CASES OF COVID-19 IN OUR STATE.

REYNOLDS SAYS THE STATE CONTINUES EFFORTS TO PREVENT THAT SPREAD FROM HAPPENING.

THE GOVERNOR SAYS SHE IS NOT ASKING THE PUBLIC SCHOOLS IN IOWA TO CLOSE AT THIS TIME:

REYNOLDS SAYS THE SCHOOLS SHOULD HAVE PLANS IN PLACE IF AN OUTBREAK DOES OCCUR.

REYNOLDS SAYS THE STATE IS SUSPENDING NON-ESSENTIAL BUSINESS TRAVEL FOR ITS EMPLOYEES:

THE GOVERNOR ALSO ADVISED ALL IOWANS TO KEEP TAKING PRECAUTIONS:

REYNOLDS SAYS STUDENTS HEADING SOUTH FOR SPRING BREAK SHOULD CHECK AHEAD FOR CONDITIONS IN THOSE AREAS AND BE CAUTIOUS WHERE THEY TRAVEL.