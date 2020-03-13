NORTHWESTERN COLLEGE TO TRANSITION TO ONLINE CLASSES (Update)

Northwestern College has now decided to transition to online course delivery for all traditional undergraduate classes effective Monday, March 23rd because of the threat of COVID-19.

All traditional undergraduate on-campus classes are canceled through this Thursday, March 19th.

The campus will reconvene online on Friday, March 20th, at 10 a.m. for a required convocation.

All instructors will offer their classes online starting Monday, March 23, through the rest of the semester.

All student activities, campus ministries and campus events are canceled for now, but the normal campus operations will continue.

Northwestern’s current graduate and online courses will operate as previously planned with no break next week.

Faculty and staff are expected to work as usual; however, there may be some modifications to campus services and to work assignments.

Residential students are asked to move out of the residence halls/apartments as quickly as is reasonably possible, but no later than 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18th.

.Students whose situations may necessitate extending their on-campus housing may petition to continue living on-campus beyond that time by filling out an online form by noon on Monday, March 16.

Campus dining will remain open for regular hours through Monday, March 16th.

Food service will be available in the following weeks for those students who must remain on campus.

Northwestern’s recreational facilities (Juffer Fieldhouse, RSC Fitness Center and the Bultman Center) will be temporarily closed beginning Saturday, March 14th.

Campus visits for prospective students will be available on a limited basis.

Complete information about Northwestern’s decision can be found at www.nwciowa.edu/coronavirus.

Updated 10:20am 3/14/20

One of the few area college’s still conducting classes on campus is Northwestern College of Orange City.

Duane Beeson, Director of Marketing and Communications for Northwestern, says the college has already completed its spring break and students are back on campus.

Beeson says the college is closely monitoring the corona virus situation, but right now, students are in class.

That could soon change though:

Northwestern has suspended all international travel and foreign

educational opportunities:

Beeson says students that were participating on the international service teams during spring break were brought home early.

He says any students, faculty or staff intending to make any future international trips they may be asked to self quarantine for at least seven days prior to returning to campus.