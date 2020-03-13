NORTHWESTERN COLLEGE CONTINUES CLASSES FOR NOW

One of the few area college’s still conducting classes on campus is Northwestern College of Orange City.

Duane Beeson, Director of Marketing and Communications for Northwestern, says the college has already completed its spring break and students are back on campus.

OC…..this Wednesday. :10

Beeson says the college is closely monitoring the corona virus situation, but right now, students are in class.

That could soon change though:

OC…….on that. ;25

Northwestern has suspended all international travel and foreign

educational opportunities:

OC………study abroad trips. ;18

Beeson says students that were participating on the international service teams during spring break were brought home early.

He says any students, faculty or staff intending to make any future international trips they may be asked to self quarantine for at least seven days prior to returning to campus.