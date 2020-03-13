NOEM ORDERS SOUTH DAKOTA SCHOOLS TO CLOSE NEXT WEEK

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is asking all of the state’s schools to close temporarily to help stop the spread of corona virus in the state:

Noem is also taking other executive action:

Governor Noem says the latest report from the Department of Health shows only a slight increase in confirmed cases of coronavirus in South Dakota.

Noem says visitation to nursing homes and other medical facilities will also be restricted.

Jerry Oster WNAX