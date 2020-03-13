GPAC to Suspend Intercollegiate Athletics for Three Weeks

(Sioux City, Iowa) – The Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) and its member institutions announced the suspension of all GPAC intercollegiate sports activities (which includes organized practice and competition), starting on Monday, March 16, through Sunday, April 5, 2020.

The GPAC Council of Presidents will meet on Friday, March 27 to re-evaluate this fluid situation. The decision is the result of ongoing consultation with campus leaders in the GPAC.

The suspension applies to all institutional practices and competitions in any GPAC sport, regardless of season, until the suspension is lifted.

“The health of GPAC student-athletes, coaches, administrators and their communities are paramount during this growing health crisis.” said GPAC Commissioner Corey Westra. “The GPAC and its member institutions will continue to closely monitor all information and developments connected to the COVID-19 situation.”

During this time of moratorium, the GPAC will continue to access and review the viability of our 2020 spring sports regular season and postseason competition.