WESTERN IOWA TECH TO ALSO EXTEND SPRING BREAK

Western Iowa Tech Community College will also extend Spring Break for students through Sunday March 22nd.

The college will also transition many of its face-to-face classes to online classes beginning March 23rd.

Select lab-based, hands-on courses will meet as scheduled starting on March 23rd in a face-to-face format.

WIT employees will continue to work as scheduled and campuses will remain open.

There have been no identified cases of COVID-19 at Western Iowa Tech Community College.