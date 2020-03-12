USHL SUSPENDS SEASON (Update)

The United States Hockey League announced Thursday its decision to suspend game play effective immediately and until further notice.

Sioux City Musketeers president Lloyd Ney says the decision was unanimously made by the USHL Board of Directors:

Ney says for now that doesn’t mean the season is over:

If the USHL does resume, ice may not be available at some arenas.

Sioux City could play at the smaller IBP Ice Arena:

The Musketeers were going to play in Muskegon, Michigan this weekend, and are now headed home to Sioux City:

Ney says the team and the league does not want to put any players, staff or fans at risk.

The league says all hockey activities, including practices and workouts, have also been suspended until further notice.

