SIOUX CITY ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE CANCELLED

THERE WILL BE NO ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE IN SIOUX CITY THIS YEAR.

ORGANIZER SHANNON QUINN SAYS THE PARADE HAS BEEN CANCELLED BECAUSE THE HEALTH AND SAFETY OF THE SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY IS THEIR TOP PRIORITY.

IT’S THE LATEST EVENT TO BE CALLED OFF BECAUSE OF THE CORONA VIRUS PANDEMIC.

QUINN SAYS HE HOPES TO SEE EVERYONE AT THE PARADE NEXT YEAR.

The annual St. Patrick’s Day parade planned Saturday for downtown Sioux Falls, South Dakota, has also been canceled due to concerns over the new coronavirus.