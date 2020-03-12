SIOUX CITY HOSPITALS TO IMPLEMENT PATIENT VISIT RESTRICTIONS

MercyOne and UnityPoint – St. Luke’s Hospitals are implementing patient visitation restrictions Friday morning because of the corona virus.

For the immediate future, only visits from immediate family members, loved ones or clergy who meet the certain criteria will be permitted.

Visitors are limited to 2 per patient, be 14 years or older, including siblings, remain in the patient room as appropriate, and be free from illness.

The visitors must also wash their hands with soap and water or use alcohol-based hand foam/gel upon entering and exiting the patient’s room.

The restrictions will be in effect until further notice.