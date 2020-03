SHEEHAN ANNOUNCES BID FOR WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF

A FORMER SIOUX CITY POLICE OFFICER HAS ANNOUNCED HIS INTENTION TO SEEK THE REPUBLICAN NOMINATION FOR WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF.

CHAD SHEEHAN, WHO IS PRESIDENT OF SHEEHAN STRATEGIC SOLUTIONS, MADE HIS ANNOUNCEMENT THURSDAY AT THE WOODBURY COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER:

SHEEHAN HAS 23 YEARS OF EXPERIENCE AS A POLICE OFFICER AND FOR THE PAST SIX YEARS HAS PROVIDED TRAINING FOR GROUPS AND BUSINESSES ON WHAT TO DO TO SAVE YOURSELF IN AN ACTIVE SHOOTER SITUATION.

HE LAID OUT SOME OF HIS GOALS IF ELECTED SHERIFF:

SHEEHAN WAS ENDORSED BY OUTGOING SHERIFF DAVE DREW, SEVERAL OF DREW’S STAFF AND RETIRED OFFICERS INCLUDING FORMER CITY POLICE CHIEF JOE FRISBIE:

SHEEHAN WILL FACE MAJOR TODD WIECK OF THE SHERIFF’S OFFICE FOR THE NOMINATION IN THE IOWA REPUBLICAN PRIMARY ON JUNE