NAIA CANCELS WOMEN’S AND MEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNEYS

The NAIA has made the decision to cancel all remaining winter championship events, including those that were currently underway such as the women’s basketball tournament in Sioux City and the men’s tourney in Sioux Falls.

Women’s Tournament Co-director Corey Westra says he was told to end play just after 10am Thursday during the second day of action:

Just 12 hours earlier Wednesday night the NAIA had decided to limit fan entry to family members of the players competing in the tourney.

Westra says the right decision was made to end the tournament early:

The NAIA says the health and safety of their student-athletes is their highest priority.

Westra, who is also Commissioner of the Great Plains Athletic Conference, says there are other concerns the colleges and universities have regarding their students and corona virus:

Westra will have a conference call with all GPAC member school presidents, including Morningside, Briar Cliff, Dordt and Northwestern College on Friday to discuss future NAIA events, including all spring 2020 championships.

Photos by Corey Westra & Woody Gottburg