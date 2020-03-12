NAIA CANCELS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENTS

Effective immediately, all remaining NAIA winter championship events will be canceled, including those that are currently underway.

The Women’s Division Two Tournament at Sioux City’s Tyson Events Center was cancelled following its 10am game.

The NAIA statement says “The health and safety of our student-athletes, as well as all involved in our championship events, is the NAIA’s highest priority.

We will continue to monitor COVID-19 developments and NAIA leadership will work closely with our member institutions to determine the best path forward for future NAIA events, including all spring 2020 championships.”