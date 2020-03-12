MORNINGSIDE COLLEGE TO EXTEND SPRING BREAK A WEEK

Morningside College will extend its current spring break for students for one week, through Sunday, March 22nd.

The college is also suspending all college-sponsored international travel for students, faculty, and staff through July 31st, and recalling all study abroad students.

Eleven of the twelve Morningside students in Italy have returned to the United States and are under instruction by the Iowa Department of Public Health to self-isolate at their permanent residences.

The remaining student still in Italy with their family are scheduled to return to the United States together on Friday.

The college has also cancelled the Piano Recital Series concert on Sunday, March 22 and the Wright Lecture on Wednesday, March 25th.

Morningside officials say it is in an effort to minimize the spread of COVID-19 and protect the campus community and beyond,

There are still no known cases of COVID-19 on Morningside’s campus, in Sioux City or in Woodbury County.