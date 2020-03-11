WOMEN UNITED AWARDS GRANTS TO LOCAL YOUTH ORGANIZATIONS

United Way of Siouxland’s Women United group has awarded $75,756 to eight programs benefiting Siouxland youth in 2020.

Six Brighter Futures Grants ranged from $3500 to $22,750 dollars.

Kristie Miller-Arlt of Big Brothers Big Sisters received a grant for their Siouxland Junior Bigs effort:

Jennifer Jackson accepted a grant for Heartland Counseling Services:

Sky Ranch Behavioral Services, MercyOne’s Child Advocacy Center, the Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa and Siouxland Community Health Center also received grants.

Two smaller program grants were awarded to the Native American Children’s Center and Gigi’s Playhouse.

Susan Sherman leads the 35 members of Women United:

Since 2006, Women United has awarded 86 grants totaling over one million dollars to local non-profit groups.