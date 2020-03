A FORMER SIOUX CITY POLICE OFFICER WILL HOLD A NEWS CONFERENCE THURSDAY REGARDING THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S RACE.

CHAD SHEEHAN, WHO IS PRESIDENT OF SHEEHAN STRATEGIC SOLUTIONS, WILL MAKE AN ANNOUNCEMENT AT NOON AT THE WOODBURY COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER.

SHEEHAN CURRENTLY PROVIDES TRAINING FOR GROUPS AND BUSINESSES ON WHAT TO DO TO SAVE YOURSELF IN AN ACTIVE SHOOTER SITUATION.