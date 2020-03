NO COVID-19 CASES IN WOODBURY COUNTY YET

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH OFFICIALS REMAIN VIGILANT REGARDING COVID-19, BUT SAY THERE ARE NO CONFIRMED CASES IN WOODBURY COUNTY.

SPOKESMAN KEVIN GRIEME CONDUCTED A NEWS CONFERENCE WEDNESDAY WITH CITY AND COUNTY OFFICIALS:

GRIEME SAYS INDIVIDUALS WITH QUESTIONS AND CONCERNS ABOUT THE NEW CORONA VIRUS STRAIN CAN MAKE A SIMPLE PHONE CALL BY DIALING 2-1-1:

GRIEME SAYS THERE ARE SEVERAL WEBSITES THAT ARE PROVIDING FACTUAL INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONA VIRUS STRAIN:

HE ADDS THAT THERE ARE SEVEN STRAINS OF CORONA VIRUS IN EXISTENCE, WITH FOUR COMMONLY PRESENT IN SIOUXLAND.

COVID-19 IS THE NEW NOVEL STRAIN NOT SEEN BEFORE.

HE SAYS WHILE THERE IS NO VACCINE FOR COVID 19, YOU WOULD TREAT YOURSELF AS IF YOU HAD THE FLU.

GRIEME SAYS COMMON HEALTH PRACTICES SUCH AS WASHING YOUR HANDS ARE WAYS TO STAY WELL.