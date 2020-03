NAIA TOURNEY TAKES PRECAUTIONS AGAINST COVID-19

OFFICIALS AT THE NAIA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT AT SIOUX CITY’S TYSON EVENTS CENTER HAVE TAKEN EXTRA PRECAUTIONS BECAUSE OF THE CORONA VIRUS.

TOURNAMENT CO-DIRECTOR COREY WESTRA SAYS FANS ATTENDING THE GAMES MAY NOTICE A FEW CHANGES:

THERE ARE ANNOUNCEMENTS AND INFORMATION SCREENED ON THE MESSAGE BOARDS REGARDING HAND WASHING AND CLEANLINESS.

WESTRA SAYS THE FANS CAN DO THEIR PART TO HELP TOO:

ONE OTHER CHANGE INVOLVES THE LUNCH AND DINNER SERVED AT THE TOURNAMENT, WHICH IN PAST YEARS WAS A SELF SERVICE BUFFET.

NOW THE FOOD AND DRINKS ARE SERVED BY VOLUNTEERS WEARING LATEX GLOVES:

WESTRA SAYS THE FANS WILL STILL HAVE AN ENJOYABLE EXPERIENCE WATCHING THE GAMES AND HOPES THE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS WILL MAKE EVERYBODY FEEL SAFE THERE.