IOWA BOARD OF REGENTS WANTS STATE UNIVERSITIES TO CONSIDER HOLDING JUST ONLINE CLASSES

IOWA BOARD OF REGENTS WANTS STATE UNIVERSITIES TO CONSIDER HOLDING JUST ONLINE...

The Board of Regents has asked the administrators of the University of Iowa, Northern Iowa and Iowa State University to move as quickly as possible towards assessing their ability to hold online classes, in the wake of the coronavirus cases in Iowa.

A statement from the Regents’ office says it is important for students, faculty and staff to prepare for this eventuality in this week prior to spring break.

Specific information will be provided by the individual universities no later than 8 a-m on Thursday, March 12th.