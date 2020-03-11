GRINNELL COLLEGE STUDENTS TO COMPLETE 2ND SEMESTER ONLINE

Grinnell College has announced students would not be returning to campus after spring break — and the spring semester will be completed on-line.

College Dean, Ann Harris, says they have been monitoring the situation for months.

OC….AT RISK :24

Harris says there have been no cases of coronavirus in the town of Grinnell or on campus.

She says the faculty and staff have stepped up to ensure they can do the online courses.

OC….NEEDS THERE :16

Harris says this is something that they have never had to face before.

She says their small size of 16-hundred students include about 20 percent of students from abroad.

Radio Iowa