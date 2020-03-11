COVID-19 CASE REPORTED IN NORTHEAST NEBRASKA

A fifth presumptive positive case of COVID-19 has been reported to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

The person is from Northeast Nebraska and will be transferred to the Biocontainment Unit at the Nebraska Medicine/University of Nebraska Medical Center.

The specific town the person is from has not been released.

DHHS is awaiting final confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

All identified close contacts will self-quarantine and be actively monitored twice daily by public health officials for fever and respiratory symptoms.