SPECIAL OLYMPICS CLINIC TIPS OFF NAIA BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

Thirty-two NAIA women’s basketball teams are in Sioux City for the annual National Women’s Basketball Championships.

Sioux City has hosted the Division II tournament since 1998 and tournament co-director Corey Westra had several teams on the Tyson Events Center court Tuesday morning for the annual clinic with Special Olympics athletes:

A few more activities were added for the players and Special Olympians to take part in:

Lexxi O’Brien is the Iowa special Olympics Unified Program Coordinator.

She says the NAIA players and the Special Olympians both get a lot of joy from being on the court together:

Special Olympics also has a clinic with the NAIA Volleyball teams at their tournament in Sioux City.