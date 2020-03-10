SOUTH DAKOTA REPORTS 1ST CORONA VIRUS CASES

South Dakota’s Public Health Laboratory in Pierre has confirmed the first five presumptive positive cases of coronavirus in South Dakota.

Governor Kristi Noem says the cases are travel related and one of the five, a male in his 60’s, died Tuesday in Pennington County;

Noem says the state has been preparing for this for weeks, and she is confident they have the right people in place to address the situation.

The other four cases, three adult men and a woman, are all located in different counties; in Minnehaha, Davidson, Beadle and Charles Mix counties.

Noem says South Dakotans should not panic, but take this seriously and to stay informed.