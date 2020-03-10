REMSEN MAN SENTENCED TO PRISON ON DRUG CHARGES

A Remsen, Iowa man has been sentenced to prison on drug charges.

49-year-old Ronald Vandom was sentenced to up to ten years in prison in Plymouth County District Court for Delivery or Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine.

Judge Patrick Tott ordered the sentnece to run consecutively with Vandom’s Woodbury County Case for a total prison term not to exceed 27 years.

Vandom was taken into immediate custody by the Plymouth County Sheriff who will transport him to the Iowa Department of Corrections to serve his sentence.

The Court suspended all fines but ordered the defendant to pay court costs and attorney’s fees.