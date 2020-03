LOCAL STUDENTS “LINK UP” WITH SIOUX CITY SYMPHONY

THE ORPHEUM THEATER WAS FILLED WITH HUNDREDS OF AREA STUDENTS TUESDAY WHO GOT THE CHANCE TO LISTEN, LEARN AND PLAY ALONG WITH THE SIOUX CITY SYMPHONY.

SYMPHONY C-E-O TRAVIS MORGAN SAYS IT WAS ALL PART OF THE THIRD ANNUAL “LINK-UP” PROJECT, WHICH BEGAN MONTHS AGO IN THEIR SCHOOL CLASSROOMS:

MORGAN SAYS IT IS A UNIQUE EXPERIENCE FOR THE YOUNG STUDENTS TO PLAY IN THE ORPHEUM AND HOPEFULLY INSPIRE SOME OF THEM TO FURTHER THEIR INTEREST IN MUSIC:

THE LINK UP PROGRAM AND LESSONS ARE FREE FOR ALL OF THE PARTICIPATING SCHOOLS.

AND MAESTRO RYAN HASKINS AND THE SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA ARE HAPPY TO WORK WITH THE YOUNG THIRD GRADE STUDENTS:

OVER 5500 STUDENTS FROM 45 SCHOOLS TOOK PART IN THE TWO SESSIONS AT THE ORPHEUM.