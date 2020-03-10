IOWA SPECIAL OLYMPICS CANCELS MID WINTER GAMES

Iowa Special Olympics has announced that they are cancelling the 2020 Mid-Winter Tournament in Iowa City due to corona virus concerns.

John Kliegl, President and CEO of Special Olympics Iowa says in an email that the news is incredibly disappointing, but the health and safety of the athletes, volunteers, staff, and partners is their top priority.

Lexxi O’Brien, the Unified Programs Coordinator, says the decision was made to cancel the tournament since it requires people to travel from across the state:

O’Brien says they have been coordinating with the Special Olympics national office and Iowa health officials:

The tournament was originally scheduled for this weekend, March 13th and 14th.