HARD ROCK LICENSES RENEWED BY IRGC

THE IOWA RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION HAS VOTED TO RENEW THE LICENSES FOR SIOUX CITY’S HARD ROCK HOTEL AND CASINO AND THEIR NON-PROFIT LICENSE HOLDER, MISSOURI RIVER HISTORICAL DEVELOPMENT.

MIKE ADAMS, VICE PRESIDENT OF OPERATIONS OF HARD ROCK, TOLD THE COMMISSION ABOUT THE PARTNERSHIP WITH MRHD:

OC…….LONG TERM COMMITMENTS. :22

MRHD’S INCOMING PRESIDENT, STACY HARMELINK, SAYS THOSE FUNDS HAVE HELPED MANY LOCAL ORGANIZATIONS:

OC………STRICKEN COUNTY COMMUNITIES. :24

THE RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED THE LICENSE RENEWALS.