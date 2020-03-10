GONZALEZ-DIEGO SENTENCED TO PRISON FOR VEHICULAR HOMICIDE

A Sioux City woman charged with the drunk-driving death of a South Sioux City woman last summer has been sentenced to up to 30 years in prison.

20-year-old Maria Gonzalez-Diego was sentenced in Dakota County District Court to serve a minimum of 15 but not more than 30 years in prison for motor vehicle homicide.

She was charged and had pleaded guilty in the death of 62-year-old Antonia Lopez De Ramirez in a June 24th accident last summer.

The charge was enhanced by Gonzalez-Diego’s 2019 conviction of 2nd offense OWI in Woodbury County.

Sentencing in the Iowa case will take place March 16th.

Gonzalez-Diego was also ordered to pay restitution to the family of Lopez de Ramirez.

