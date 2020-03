DE WITT TO SEEK 2ND TERM AS WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISOR

ROCKY DE WITT HAS OFFICIALLY ANNOUNCED HIS INTENTION TO SEEK A SECOND TERM ON THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS.

DE WITT IS A REPUBLICAN FROM RURAL LAWTON WHO SERVES DISTRICT FIVE IN THE COUNTY;

ONE OF THOSE THINGS IS THE RECENTLY PASSED BOND ISSUE THAT WILL BUILD A NEW COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER.

DE WITT, WHO WORKS COURTHOUSE SECURITY FOR THE SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT, SERVES ON THE JAIL COMMISSION:

DE WITT SAYS HE WILL WORK TO KEEP PROPERTY TAXES DOWN BUT ADDS THAT NOTHING IS MAINTENANCE FREE, AND SAYS THIS YEAR THE TAX LEVY RATE WILL BE KEPT IN CHECK BY THE BOARD.