THIRTEEN SOUTH SIOUX STUDENTS & STAFF SELF QUARANTINE AS PRECAUTION

South Sioux City Schools says a dozen Special Olympians and a staff member have placed themselves in self-quarantine after participating in a tournament at the Fremont YMCA on Saturday, February 29th.

School Superintendent Todd Strom says the Middle and High School students were at the event where an individual diagnosed with COVID-19 was attending:

None of them have shown any signs or symptoms of the illness.

South Sioux Schools Nursing Supervisor Judy Neswick says that self-quarantine will last through this Saturday, March 14th:

Even with the extreme low risk that any of the South Sioux group was exposed, Strom says school facilities were all deep cleaned this weekend as students went on spring break:

Officials with the Dakota County Health Department are in twice daily contact with each of those people who are in self-quarantine.