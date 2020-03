SOUTH SIOUX FIRE DEPT. TO ADD “FOGGER” STERILIZING EQUIPMENT

SOUTH SIOUX CITY’S FIRE DEPARTMENT IS ADDING A NEW PIECE OF EQUIPMENT TO HELP STERILIZE THE CITY’S VEHICLES AND BUILDINGS.

FIRE CHIEF CLINT MERITHEW SAYS THE DEPARTMENT HAS PURCHASED A SPRAYER TO USE TO ELIMINATE GERMS AND VIRUSES IN CITY FACILITIES:

THE FOGGER WILL BE USED IN A VARIETY OF PLACES EVERY 30 DAYS OR SO:

THE FOGGER IS MADE BY DURISAN AND MERITHEW SAYS HIS DEPARTMENT FIRST THOUGHT ABOUT PURCHASING THE EQUIPMENT BACK IN SEPTEMBER:

MERITHEW SAYS DEPARTMENT FUNDS WERE USED TO PURCHASE THE FOGGER, AND HE EXPECTS IT TO BE DELIVERED IN THE NEXT SEVERAL DAYS.