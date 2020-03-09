PRIMGHAR MAN SENTENCED ON FEDERAL WEAPONS CHARGES

A Primghar, Iowa man was was a previously convicted felon has been sentenced to federal prison on weapons charges.

45-year-old Thomas Robert Ginger, Jr. was sentenced to 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to one count of possession of a firearm by a felon and one count of possession of a stolen firearm.

Ginger was previously convicted of felony sponsoring a gathering for use of drugs and has four convictions for OWI.

Prosecutors say when Ginger learned of his father’s death, he left his grieving family at the hospital, drove to his mother’s home, kicked in the door and stole 55 firearms that had belonged to his father’s Federal Firearm Licensee business.

Ginger also took $7,700 in cash and a briefcase that contained a coin collection.

He will self-report to a federal prison.