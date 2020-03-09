HENDERSON TO AGAIN SEEK IOWA DISTRICT 14 HOUSE SEAT

Bob Henderson has filed to run as the Republican candidate for the Iowa House District 14 seat, which includes the western and northern sections of Sioux City

Henderson is currently the Regional Director for U. S. Senator Charles Grassley.

He is a 31 year resident of Sioux City who previously served as a public school teacher and college football coach, plus has over 15 years’ experience as a community college professor.

Henderson says he favors common sense spending practices and reasonable tax rates.

This is his third run for a seat in the Iowa House.

He is a member of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce, the Titus Foundation, Child Evangelism Spectacular Board, and various national organizations.