CITY COUNCIL APPROVES BADGEROW BUILDING AGREEMENT

The city council has approved a consulting services agreement with Hunden Strategic Partners to redevelop Sioux City’s Badgerow Building at 4th and Jackson Streets.

The council voted 4-1 to spend $60,000 plus reimbursables in the agreement.

Back on October 7th the Council approved a purchase agreement for the Badgerow Building and approved the final step for acquisition last Monday on March 2nd.

Hunden will invite potential developers to submit proposals and providing 4-5 weeks to respond with the selection process is anticipated to take approximately 90 days.

A development agreement including the sale of the property would then be negotiated and prepared for Council consideration.