CASTLE ON THE HILL ASSOCIATION FILES LAWSUIT OVER ITS EVICTION

THE CASTLE ON THE HILL ASSOCIATION HAS FILED A LAWSUIT AGAINST THE COMPANY THAT CURRENTLY OWNS THE FORMER CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL BUILDING.

THE ASSOCIATION WAS FORCED TO MOVE OUT OF THE OLD HIGH SCHOOL AT THE END OF FEBRUARY AND CLOSE THEIR GIFT SHOP AND MUSEUM.

NOW THEY HAVE FILED THEIR LAWSUIT AGAINST NUSTYLE INVESTMENT CORPORATION AND THE CASTLE ON THE HILL LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY AND ARE ASKING FOR UNSPECIFIED MONETARY DAMAGES TO COMPENSATE THE ASSOCIATION FOR THEIR EVICTION AND THEIR CLAIM THAT THEY WERE NOT ALLOWED TO PURCHASE THE PROPERTY.

THE FORMER HIGH SCHOOL HAS BEEN CONVERTED INTO AN APARTMENT BUILDING FOR SEVERAL YEARS.

THEY ARE ALSO ASKING FOR COURT COSTS AND ATTORNEY FEES TO BE PAID BY NUSTYLE.