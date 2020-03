A SECTION OF GRANDVIEW BOULEVARD ON SIOUX CITY’S NORTHSIDE IS CLOSED BECAUSE OF A WATER MAIN BREAK FRIDAY.

GRANDVIEW IS CLOSED BETWEEN 31ST AND 33RD STREETS.

32ND STREET IS ALSO CLOSED FROM DOUGLAS TO SUMMIT BECAUSE OF THE BREAK.

THE STREETS ARE EXPECTED TO BE CLOSED FROM NOW UNTIL MARCH 27TH.