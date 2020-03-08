IOWA HAS FIRST THREE POSITIVE COVID-19 CASES

Iowa health officials say the state has its first three presumptive positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus known as COVID-19.

The Iowa Department of Public Health says the individuals are from Johnson County and are one middle-age adult between the ages of 41 and 60 and two older adults aged 61 to 80.

Two of the individuals had underlying health conditions but none required hospitalization and all three are recovering at their homes in isolation.

Governor Kim Reynolds says while these are the first cases, they may not be the last and it’s why Iowans must continue to practice safe habits like hand washing and staying home from work when sick,

State Medical Director Dr. Caitlin Pedati says all three individuals were part of a cruise in Egypt.