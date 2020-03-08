ERNST & KING RESPOND TO SCHUMER’S SUPREME COURT COMMENTS

Iowa Republican Senator Joni Ernst says she is disappointed by Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer’s comments regarding the Supreme Court last week.

The New York Democrat told pro-abortion protesters in front of the Supreme Court that Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh would face repercussions if they upheld a Louisiana law aimed at protecting babies who survive abortions:

Schumer said quote: ” “I want to tell you, Gorsuch, I want to tell you, Kavanaugh, you have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.”

Iowa Republican Congressman Steve King, who has often been criticized for his comments by Democrats, made a 30 minute speech on the House floor last week placing Schumer’s comments in the Congressional Record:

King was stripped of his House committee assignments after comments he made about white supremacy in an interview with the New York times.

The congressman says he remains concerned about freedom of speech in America, but says he is not defending what Schumer said:

Schumer later tried to walk back his statements after Chief Justice John Roberts said his comments were not only inappropriate, but dangerous.

But a Schumer spokesman also said the Chief Justice misrepresented Schumer’s comments for partisan reasons.