TWO DEAD IN TRAFFIC ACCIDENT NEAR SPENCER

TWO PEOPLE HAVE DIED IN A COLLISION BETWEEN A SEMITRAILER AND A PICK UP TRUCK NEAR SPENCER, IOWA.

THE CLAY COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS THE CRASH OCCURRED JUST BEFORE 1:30PM THURSDAY ON U.S. HIGHWAY 71 ON THE NORTH END OF SPENCER WHEN THE NORTHBOUND PICK UP TURNED LEFT INTO THE PATH OF THE ONCOMING SOUTHBOUND SEMI.

THE COUPLE IN THE PICK UP, 85 YEAR OLD PATRICIA JUBER AND 86 YEAR OLD HARVEY JUBER OF MELVIN, IOWA DIED FROM INJURIES SUSTAINED IN THE COLLISION.

THE SEMI DRIVER AND HIS PASSENGER WERE NOT INJURED.